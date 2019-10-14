Ranveer Singh got his eyes on Deepika Padukone and this viral 'Ram Leela' pic says it all!

close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Deepika started dating during the making of 'Ram Leela' reportedly and went on to star in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavati' by the same filmmaker.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The bundle of talent, actor Ranveer Singh is quite a pro when it comes to Insta game. He sure knows how to stay ahead of his peers and be a newsmaker even on the social media platform. He recently shared a picture from 'Ram-Leela' sets and it couldn't get any better.

The picture went viral with several celebs and fans commenting on it. In the photo, Ranveer's gaze is hooked on to Deepika and it shows how their love blossomed on the sets of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No caption needed @deepikapadukone #RamLeela

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Wifey Deepika was quick to drop a comment which reads: “ 7 years on nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyo.”

Awwdorable, isn't it?

Ranveer and Deepika started dating during the making of 'Ram Leela' reportedly and went on to star in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavati' by the same filmmaker.

The duo got married in November last year becoming the power couple of Bollywood. They enjoy an ocean of fan following who will next see them together in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' where Ranveer is playing Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

 

