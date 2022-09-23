NewsLifestylePeople
KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West apologises to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, says 'any stress that I have caused...'

Kim Kardashian filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • American rapper Kanye West in a recent interview said he isn't done with politics
  • The rapper also apologized to her ex-wife Kim Kardashian
  • They got divorced in March

Trending Photos

Rapper Kanye West apologises to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, says 'any stress that I have caused...'

Washington: American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who mounted a failed US presidential bid in 2020, has said he isn`t done with politics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a recent ABC News interview, West was asked if had "future political aspirations" and the rapper answered, "Yes, absolutely."

In the portion of the interview he declined to specify which offices he might be interested in running for, but a day after Election Day in 2020, when he appeared to concede with an Instagram post, he wrote "Kanye 2024." In his this year`s song `Keep It Burnin` Kanye had also teased his political aspirations by rapping "When you run for `24, I bet your spouse gon` be with you / Who put this together? Me, that`s who."

 As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye, who was formerly married to Kim Kardashian took many disputes with her and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson public as Kanye and Kardashian were divorcing, also apologized in the interview for "any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger."

Kim filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March. In a music video from earlier this year, Kanye rapped about beating "Pete Davidson`s a--," in addition to other comments that appear to suggest violence toward Davidson. In the video, an animated Davidson is abducted and murdered by an animated Kanye.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022