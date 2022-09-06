Rashmika Mandanna opens up on working with Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun!

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, who until some time ago was a big name in the south, in a quick span of time has become a name which is now known all across the country. The actress, who was part of the blockbuster 'Pushpa,' couldn't have asked for a better Hindi debut than with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The trailer of her most awaited film, 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, was released on Tuesday. While the trailer looks very promising and the bond between Rashmika Mandana and Amitabh Bachchan was surreal, a clip of her talking about BIG B in a media interaction has been making the rounds on the internet.

The actress recently talked about the first time that she met Amiatabh Bachchan and how, through the shoot of the movie, they formed an endearing relationship. Rashmika said, " We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away".

As Rashmika flashed a big smile and went on to introduce her, the actor seemed to have been lost in his thoughts. Of which, the actress said " I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do". The actress later went in, and quickly introduced herself, as she took some nervous breath "Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter", then found her exit.

While Rashmika and Mr Bachchan shared a bond that was growing slowly with Amitabh Bachchan. One fine day, Rashmila found herself out of words when BIG B tweeted about her. About which the actress said, "One day I entered the sets and everybody was like "Did you check your tweeter?’ and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa".

While Rashmika seems to be unstoppable with the kind of project she has been doing lately, she had also quoted that "I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema".

Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.