Remo D Souza's fitness level motivates Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who joined Remo DSouza in showing off abs and muscles, says the director`s level of fitness makes everyone work hard.

Varun tweeted on Sunday: "Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to (exercise emoji). Remo pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room."

The post was accompanied by a photograph featuring the actor-director duo shirtless.

Remo, who is directing Varun in "Street Dancer 3D", commented: "It`s the energy of the entire team that keeps pushing me to stay fit."

The film will also feature Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor.