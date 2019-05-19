close

Varun Dhawna

Remo D Souza's fitness level motivates Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, who joined Remo DSouza in showing off abs and muscles, says the director`s level of fitness makes everyone work hard.

Remo D Souza&#039;s fitness level motivates Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who joined Remo DSouza in showing off abs and muscles, says the director`s level of fitness makes everyone work hard.

Varun tweeted on Sunday: "Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to (exercise emoji). Remo pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room."

The post was accompanied by a photograph featuring the actor-director duo shirtless.

Remo, who is directing Varun in "Street Dancer 3D", commented: "It`s the energy of the entire team that keeps pushing me to stay fit."

The film will also feature Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor.

Tags:
Varun DhawnaRemo D Souza
