Renowned Tamil producer K Balu dies in Chennai, industry mourns

New Delhi: Noted Tamil film producer K Balu passed away on Friday (January 1) night from a heart attack. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, as per ETimes report. The report also stated that Balu had contracted COVID-19.

K Balu was the owner of KP Films and has many super hit movies to his credit. He produced the smashing hit ‘Chinna Thambi’, in 1991 starring Prabhu and Khushbu, ‘Panchalankurichi’ , directed by Seeman and Sarathkumar's Janagraman to name a few.

Taking to Twitter, actor and politician R Sarath Kumar shared the distressing news and expressed condolences. He wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.”

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry. — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) January 2, 2021

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also tweeted a condolence message with a picture of the late producer. Prabhu tweeted, “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family.”

As per Etimes report, Balu’s funeral took place at 11.30 am on Saturday (January 2) at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar, Chennai.