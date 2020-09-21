Richa Chadha issues statement on her name being 'falsely dragged' in Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap controversy

New Delhi: Actress Richa Chadha, via her lawyer, has released a statement on her name being "falsely dragged in a defamatory manner" in the controversy surrounding actress Payal Ghosh and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, apparently named Richa Chadha and other actresses in an interview. Following which, Richa issued the statement.

The statement read, "Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.

Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, some legislations are intended to ensure that women have equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.

Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest."

Via a tweet on Saturday, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of "forcing himself upon her". She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.

Anurag Kashyap, however, denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".