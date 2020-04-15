हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rita Ora

Rita Ora slammed for unruly behaviour during lockdown

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: Singer Rita Ora has been slammed by some people who claim she has been living it up with friends at the South West property 150 miles from her North London home despite publicly backing lockdown rules.

Her agent insisted she had arrived at the farmhouse on March 21, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to impose a stay-at-home order on the entire UK. The singer will stay there until it is safe to head home, reports thesun.co.uk.

Local residents however Rita and her party have been enjoying bike rides, shooing away neighbours on public footpaths near the property and using drones to follow them.

They added her guests were shouted at by a farmer after wandering on to private land.

One local wrote on an online residents' group: "Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f****** London?"

Another said how her seven-year-old son was "reduced to tears" by security staff screaming at them when they were on a nearby public footpath.

She said: "Minutes later a drone sent up from the property followed us as we walked away."

Meanwhile Rita has showed her 16.2 million Instagram fans photos of her getaway, including hashtags "stayhome" and "activitiesfromhome".

Friends said she has had five people at her holiday home working on her album, and denies throwing raucous parties or being responsible for any behaviour that has upset locals.

A friend said: "She is deadly serious about coronavirus lockdown and doing her bit by self- isolating and not travelling home."

 

