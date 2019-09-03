Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha using mud clay—Watch

New Delhi: In order to protect environment and make sure that future generation gets a better place to live, celebrities are doing their bit in creating awareness about eco-friendly products. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated on September 2 this year, several B-Towners have welcomed an eco-friendly Bappa at home.
Ganesha idols are brought home and prayed to during the 10-day long festivity. Later it is immersed in water and a tearful adieu is bid to the Lord.
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh batted for eco-friendly Ganpati and in fact made one himself using mud clay. He tweeted the importance of teaching the children about environment safety.
He wrote: “I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment,hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. wishing you all happiness & prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya”
I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment,hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. wishing you all happiness & prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/qhWBsXdvw1
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2019
Great move, we must say!
It’s that time of the year again... We’ll be beginning again to make a very important choice for ourselves and the world around us, We could either choose to be the same as we’ve always been and push our world a little more closer to disasters Or else we could choose to let the earth breath and make sure each of us do our bit in saving this planet. If you still haven’t booked your idol or even if you have go ahead and opt for an eco friendly idol it’s available everywhere just “google it” around you. I’ll be making my own ganpati idol again this year and I am so happy that I have many friends joining me this year you guys could do the same we’ll tell you how you can create you own idol at home, And trust me you don’t need to be a master artist “if we can do it anyone can”. And even if not, doesn’t matter just go ahead and book an eco friendly idol trust me that’ll be the best way to make your Bappa happy. This earth if our home, let’s preserve it! Let’s act responsibly Thank you @raqeshbapat for teaching me a way to get more closer to him!
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया
Besides Riteish, actress Sonali Bendre too got home an eco-friendly Ganesha. TV actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Raqesh Bapat amongst others too made Ganpati at home using eco-friendly products.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!