Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha using mud clay—Watch

New Delhi: In order to protect environment and make sure that future generation gets a better place to live, celebrities are doing their bit in creating awareness about eco-friendly products. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated on September 2 this year, several B-Towners have welcomed an eco-friendly Bappa at home.

Ganesha idols are brought home and prayed to during the 10-day long festivity. Later it is immersed in water and a tearful adieu is bid to the Lord.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh batted for eco-friendly Ganpati and in fact made one himself using mud clay. He tweeted the importance of teaching the children about environment safety.

He wrote: “I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment,hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. wishing you all happiness & prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya”

Great move, we must say!

Besides Riteish, actress Sonali Bendre too got home an eco-friendly Ganesha. TV actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Raqesh Bapat amongst others too made Ganpati at home using eco-friendly products.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!