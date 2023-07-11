Alia Bhatt Drops Vlog Showing BTS Moments From Tum Kya Mile: Watch Video

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising leading actresses in Bollywood. She has been part of some of the biggest projects and enjoys a huge fan base all over the country. Alia is popular among the masses for her exceptional acting abilities and endearing persona. She married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, and the couple were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. Currently, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is Alia’s first film after the birth of her daughter. Now, Alia has shared a vlog on the behind-the-scenes of one of the songs in the film, which has become quite popular among netizens.

Alia Bhatt shares BTS video of Tum Kya Mile

Apart from being a fantastic actress, Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media as well and is often found vlogging on her YouTube channel. She has now uploaded a new vlog on the behind-the-scenes of the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. According to reports, this was Alia’s first shoot after she gave birth to her daughter.



In the vlog, Alia Bhatt was seen preparing herself and getting her make-up done for the shoot of the song amid breath-taking views of snow-capped mountains in Kashmir. The video also showcased Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt sitting inside a car after the shoot and discussing their favourite multi-coloured sarees. The vlog also had one of the scenes where Ranveer Singh’s puffer jacket kept obstructing her during the shots while she was in a black saree.

Alia Bhatt shared the vlog on her Instagram as well and captioned the post, "My first ever song vlog is out on YouTube! Go watch now."

Alia Bhatt’s forthcoming projects

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is directed by Karan Johar and is set to release on July 28. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.