Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer, Alia’s Airport Looks Scream Style

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is garnering immense popularity, owing to its captivating trailer and songs. As the fans are already eying the release date of the film, which is just a few days away, the makers, along with the lead actors of the film, are keeping the audience hooked through their promotional videos and events. Recently, on their way to one such promotional activity, Ranveer and Alia were spotted at the airport. Their individual looks were attractive enough to impress the fans, the video of which is now going viral.

Ranveer Singh’s Unmissable Entry As Rocky Randhawa

While both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s airport looks were unmissable, the actor’s rocking entry in his orange Lamborghini Urus is the talk of the town. He exuded full-on Rocky Randhawa vibes and went for a black and white casual monochrome ensemble for his arrival at the airport. He looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a sleeveless black jacket vest, black pants, and sneakers. He also wore a silver chain, sunglasses, and a cap to complete his look. The actor gracefully met his fans and also posed for the paparazzi. While heading into the terminal, the actor’s flamboyant charm mesmerised his fans.



cre Trending Stories

Alia Bhatt Delights Onlookers With Her Chic Avatar

Alia Bhatt lit up the airport as she acknowledged the paparazzi with her infectious smile. Nailing the art of travelling in style, Alia opted for an outfit that exuded comfort and style, both at the same time. She was seen in an oversized white shirt with baggy blue jeans and comfortable sneakers. Carrying a black tote bag, Alia arrived at the airport and left onlookers delighted with her looks.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A few weeks ago, when the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled the trailer of the film, it left fans waiting for its release. The engaging content and gripping storyline shown in the trailer resulted in a lot of buzz around the film. Later, the first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile, was released. Tum Kya Mile’s soulful music and heartfelt lyrics took the internet by storm. Recently, another song, What Jhumka?, was dropped on the internet, and within a few hours of its release, the song became a huge hit online.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will set to release on July 28. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.