Salman Khan

Salman Khan makes an impressive back flip into pool

At 53, superstar Salman Khan is setting fitness goals with an impressive back flip into a pool.

Salman Khan makes an impressive back flip into pool

Mumbai: At 53, superstar Salman Khan is setting fitness goals with an impressive back flip into a pool.

Salman shared a video on his Twitter account in which he is seen in a pair of blue shorts and a matching blue shirt as he climbs a rocky outcrop next to a swimming pool. 

He then does a back flip dive into the pool. The video also features the song "Jag ghoomiya" from his film "Sultan" playing in the background. 

The "Dabangg" actor also shared an adorable video with his nephew Ahil. 

In the video, Ahil holds on to Salman's leg, refusing to budge as the "Bharat" star makes a mock attempt to free himself. 

In the video, Salman is heard saying: "Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his mamu with his finger in his nose."

In another video which the star shared, Salman can be seen carrying a bulkier man on his shoulders. 

On the acting front, he will next be seen in "Inshallah" and "Dabangg 3". 

Salman KhanDabangg
