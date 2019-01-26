Salman Khan strikes a pose with his father Salim Khan at Mukesh Bhatt's daughter wedding reception

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt threw a grand reception of her daughter Sakshi Bhatt on Saturday night who got married to his beau Mazahir in a private affair earlier in the day.



Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who shared several pictures from the event on her Instagram, shared a photo with Salman and his father Salim Khan and her father Mahesh Bhatt. She captioned the picture writing, "There is no teacher equal to a mother and there's nothing more contagious than the dignity of a father."

Well, Salman stole all the limelight in the picture with his suave look. Needless to say that Salman, who has been working rigorously on his body for his film 'Bharat' appeared much younger-looking in these pictures.

Take a look at his photo from last night:

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Pooja, on the other hand, is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of 19 years with 'Sadak 2', which would also star Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will release in March 2020.