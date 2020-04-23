Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to reports alleging he flouted lockdown rules for his 'routine' morning walk

New Delhi: On Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan trended big time after media reports claimed that he is stepping out of his house in Mumbai’s Bandra for morning walk amid lockdown. As soon as the reports featured in headlines, people started objecting to it as many thought he was flouting the lockdown rules. However, in an interview to Zee News, Salim Khan said that it “isn’t an international issue” and he has already stopped going out despite having a special pass.

The 84-year-old veteran screenwriter said that every morning he goes to feed the pigeons and he practices it for years now. But since objections were raised, he has stopped going out. He also added that he had got permission from the authority to go out for his walk.

“I’m surprised people are making it an issue. I can still see people coming out of their houses, taking their pets for a walk, but no one is raising any objection to them,” Salim Khan added.

While Salim Khan is currently staying in Mumbai, the rest of the family, including Salman and his sisters Alvira and Arpita are stuck in their Panvel farmhouse.