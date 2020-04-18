हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sam Smith

Sam Smith to self-isolate after showing coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms

The two then self-isolated for three weeks to make sure they were clear of the virus.

Sam Smith to self-isolate after showing coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Sam Smith says he may have contracted the coronavirus two weeks before the lockdown began in the UK.

Smith's sister exhibited symptoms, and in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the "Stay With Me" singer said they caught the infection even though he was never tested, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I know I have it, 100 per cent have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me, he said."

The two then self-isolated for three weeks to make sure they were clear of the virus.

"It was clear. Because I've got an older nan (grandmother) and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100 per cent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that's when I got over it, luckily."

 

 

Tags:
Sam SmithCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus symptomsCOVID-19 symptomsHollywood
Next
Story

Amyra Dastur: Jackie Chan is exactly like is on-screen personality
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Indore: 3 health workers attacked in Vinoba Nagar, Case filed against the attackers