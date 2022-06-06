हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles in black bikini, flaunts her toned midriff, check her JAW-DROPPING pics

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a picture from the latest photoshoot for a brand. She can be seen wearing a black bra and multi-coloured pants, leaving her fans amused. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: South siren Smantha Ruth Prahu, who entertained the audience with her sensuous avatar in 'Oo Antava' song in Ally Arjun starrer 'Pushpa', has dropped a sweaty picture from her latest photoshoot. The 'Family Man 2' star on Monday took to social media and dropped a sweaty picture from her latest photoshoot. 

The 35-year-old actress is seen flaunting her toned midriff while donning a black bikini top with matching bottoms. No wonder, Samantha manages to set the temperature soaring in the latest look. Fans couldn't keep calm as she shared pictures from her photoshoot. Take a look at her post below:

As soon as Samantha dropped her jaw-dropping photos, Anushka Sharma and several other actresses took to the comments section to shower love.

 

In 2021, Samantha faced a personal setback when she separated from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The duo announced their separation through a joint statemen on social media. Post her divorce, the actress moved on and is now concentrating on her career. Today, she has started to make her presence felt in both south as well as Hindi industry.

Her career saw a great jump ever since she essayed the role of antagonist Raji in 'Family Man 2', which released on Amazon Prime Video. 

On the work front, Samantha also has the sci-fi thriller 'Yashoda' and the fantasy adventure 'Shaakuntalam' waiting for release. She is also starring in the Amazon Prime series 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan and created by Raj & DK. Sam will make her Hollywood debut with 'Arrangements of Love'.

She is currently shooting for Telugu comedy 'Kushi' also starring Vijay Deverakonda. 'Kushi' marks the reunion of Samantha and Vijay after working together in 'Mahanati'. The film will be released in cinemas on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha was recently seen in Tamil romantic comedy, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

