Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt denies contesting elections, extends support to sister

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is prepping up for Kalank, has denied contesting Lok Sabha polls.

Sanjay Dutt denies contesting elections, extends support to sister

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is prepping up for Kalank, has denied contesting Lok Sabha polls.

Issuing a clarification on Twitter, Sanjay wrote, "The rumor about me contesting for the Loksabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister @PriyaDutt_INC. I urge everyone to come out in maximum numbers and cast their vote for our nation!"

Earlier, Salman had also tweeted to clarify that he is not contesting elections anytime soon. His tweet read, "Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party.."

On the work front, Sanjay will be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Kalank and Panipat. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit. The film unites Madhuri and Sanjay after twenty long years. They were rumoured to be in a relationship for a very long time.

 Kalank will hit the screens on April 17, 2018.

Sanjay Dutt, Kalank, Lok Sabha polls
