Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan bond post Rakhi and the twinning pics are too cool to be missed!

Bollywood's generation next star Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan had their day out, post Raksha Bandhan and we are loving their twinning game. Looks like the fab-looking brother-sister duo went for a quick cycling session and decided to click some awesome pictures. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan had their day out, post Raksha Bandhan and we are loving their twinning game. Looks like the fab-looking brother-sister duo went for a quick cycling session and decided to click some awesome pictures. 

Sara Ali Khan's photo caption reads: Post Rakhi bonding vibe 
To match with me i had to bribe 
My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe 
But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’
To see more please like share and subscribe 
#doubletrouble #twinning #winning

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are social media favourites as their funny videos have often gone viral. Earlier, Sara posted an old home video with brother Ibrahim and the 'knock knock' thing got the internet hooked. 

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official. 

 

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan pics, Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi
