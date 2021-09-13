Sara Ali Khan heats up internet in hot pink-orange bikini, shares pics from Maldives!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying her time at the scenic beaches of Maldives as seen on her Instagram. On Monday (September 13), the actress treated fans with scintillating pictures of her posing in an orange and pink bikini.

She looked breathtaking in the beachwear and flaunted her washboard abs in the photos. The colour-blocked bikini bottom was from resort wear brand Guapa and cost a whopping Rs 4,900 according to their website.

In one of the pictures, she's also seen relaxing on the bark of a palm tree, soaking in the sun. For the post, she wrote in the caption, "Only from the heart can you touch the sky."

Check out pictures from her vacation:

Earlier, Sara had shared a picture of herself from the Maldives dressed in a strappy swimsuit with a colour sarong.

For the unversed, she is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh's daughter. She has a younger brother named Ibrahim and shares a close relationship with him.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020. Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.