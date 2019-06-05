Sara Ali Khan spills 'mystery' in this monochrome photo—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan has time and again left us impressed with her glamorous outfits. The leggy lass recently turned cover girl for Harper's Bazaar magazine and looked like a breath of fresh air in a yellow outfit.

The young actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share yet another picture from her Harper's Bazaar shoot. She captioned the pic as, "A little mystery goes a long way."

Take a look here:

Sara made an impressive debut in Bollywood with 'Kedarnath'. The film released in December 2018 and had Sushant Singh Rajput playing the male lead.

Shortly after her debut, Sara shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The actress had a small role in the film but made her presence felt.

She will next be seen in an untitled Imtiaz Ali directorial along with Kartik Aaryan.

Apart from this, Sara also has Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1 remake' in her kitty. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and is high on the buzzword already.

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. The gorgeous actress is adored by many for her honest and witty replies.