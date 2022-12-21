New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan has had a very busy year and currently she has commitments to complete. Reports suggest she not only has back-to-back work on films, shoots, shows, and brands but she is managing a super tight schedule each day ahead of New Years eve. Shedding some light on her hectic schedule, an insider talks about how she has been preoccupied with a ton of work lately.

A source close to the actress revealed, "Before leaving for the UK, Sara has been working a lot lately. Recently, she got herself equipped for 18 hours straight. From working out to getting hair and makeup done, walking runways, to travelling back to back, the actress worked nonstop in the last 18 hours before she left for the UK." Also check out what one of her fan clubs posted online:

Currently, the actress is stationed in the UK for her film ‘Mission Eagle’ next to Tiger Shroff. She jetted off to the UK in just two days after wrapping Ae Watan Mere Wata. This film marks Sara Ali Khan’s 4th film of the year as she has been really busy shooting all the time. Apart from that, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and other projects which are yet to be announced.