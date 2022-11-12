Satish Kaushik attends 'Uunchai' premiere, calls Anupam Kher the 'new showman' of Hindi film industry

Mumbai: Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, who recently attended the premiere of his friend Anupam Kher`s new film `Uunchai`, has called the latter the new showman of the film industry. Having worked together in successful films including `Ram Lakhan`, `Bade Miyan Chote Miyan`, `Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai`, and `Jamai Raja`, their friendship goes back decades.

Taking to his social media, Satish shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen together with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. He captioned it: "After a long time it was so joyful to attend the premiere of `Uunchai`. It reminded me of 90`s when such premieres used to happen with great fanfare." Here is the post shared by the actor:

The actor-director enjoyed the film and praised Sooraj Barjatya for his direction: "Sooraj Barjatya`s inspirational family entertainer was great, as always with outstanding performances. Nobody can touch him as a director and storyteller. The mood was festive to celebrate 75 years of Rajshri Productions."

He further mentioned: "For this grand show the credit goes to @actorprepares and my friend @anupamkher who can be called the new showman of the film industry after Raj Kapoor & Subhash Ghai. Keep going Mr unstoppable Kher." On the work front, Satish Kaushik is currently busy working on his highly-anticipated next `Kaagaz 2` featuring himself, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Neena Gupta.