Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, rushed to hospital

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. Her husband-noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but did not suffer injuries.

The car in which the couple was travelling, rammed into a truck on the highway towards Pune at around 4.15 pm. Azmi was brought out of the car and rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

(ANI photo)

Photos circulating on social media show Azmi's face and eyes completely swollen. Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site.

As per news agency IANS, an unidentified woman is said to be seriously hurt.

Just on Friday evening, Shabana Azmi had hosted a starry bash for Javed Akhtar on his 75th birthday. Top celebrities of the industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, music maestro AR Rahman, Tabu, Ekta Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many others were invited to the party.

Shabana Azmi has been part of Bollywood for several decades now. She has films like 'Swami', 'Arth', 'Masoom', 'Fire' and 'Mandi' to her credits. The actress is a five-time National Award Winner and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1998.

(With agencies inputs)