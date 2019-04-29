Shah Rukh Khan explains why he took son AbRam to the polling booth

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were accompanied by their son Abram to the polling booth today. However, there was a reason why Shah Rukh took his little munchkin to the booth.

SRK shared a picture with Gauri and Abram on Instagram. He captioned it, "Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference."

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt while Gauri stepped out in a white top, which she paired with a pair of black denim. However, Abram stole the show in his maroon sweatshirt.

A few days ago, King Khan shared a collage of himself and Abram. He captioned it, "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero which bombed at the Box Office. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The rumours were rife that he will be seen in a negative role in Atlee's Thalapathy 63, opposite Vijay. However, the actor is yet to confirm the film.