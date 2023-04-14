Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Ranveer Singh In Padmavat To Vijay Varma in Darlings: Bollywood Actors Who Played Fierce Villains On Reel

Not just the heroes but it is also the negative shade characters or villains, who leave a lasting impact in audiences' minds. Whether it's their evil laugh, wicked moves or fierce avatar - fans do get hooked on their acting performances. Here is a listicle of all the roles that stayed with the viewers for long:

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul in Darr: Rahul from Darr was a negative character carried with such perfection. SRK cemented himself in this film as an actor. Even after all his brilliant roles, Rahul from Darr is something we can never forget. His performance was mind-blowing and set a benchmark for all villains to be written in Indian cinema.

Sanjay Dutt as Kancha in Agneepath: Sanjay Dutt's bald look, puffy eyes, and the scariest wicked smile ever were everything a villain ever needed. His excellent performance and perfectly curated look made us dear to him and how. A real villain with a real motive, something that gave much more meaning to the whole film.

Ranveer Singh as Khilji in Padmavat: Alauddin Khilji was a tyrant, a manipulator, and an ambitious king who wanted to rule the world, and Ranvir Singh with his looks and performance made us totally believe that someone this cruel can exist. From his critically-acclaimed acting to his breathtaking appearance, his appearance on the screen made us scared.

Vijay Varma as Hamza in Darlings: Vijay Varma as Hamza in Darlings was cruel, brutal, and everything harsh yet he left a crystal clear image of his impactful performance on our minds. Without a doubt, we hated his character to the core and yet watched him attentively on the screens. It was Vijay Varma’s talent as an actor that made us angry at Hamza even more.

John Abraham as Jim in Pathaan: Who doesn't love John Abraham, and his performance in Pathaan made us drool over him even more. Where everyone was busy praising Pathaan, there was a fear that Jim was actually the one who could beat him. It was John's acting & his powerful body that actually made us question who might win. Pathaan had a great ensemble but we just can't get our minds off of Jim.



