Finally, SRK is allowing the paps to click him while he enters the Mumbai airport and fans are glad to have a look at their favourite actor's airport look! Also, King Khan's sweet interaction with the CISF officer was caught on camera and it has taken over the internet.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:34 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan snapped at Mumbai airport in style, shakes hand with CISF officer on duty!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is always in the headlines, be it for his films, looks, or fan greetings. On Thursday night, the actor was snapped at the airport in style and fans are going gaga all over social media.

Finally, SRK is allowing the paps to click him while he enters the Mumbai airport and fans are glad to have a look at their favourite actor's airport look! Also, King Khan's sweet interaction with the CISF officer was caught on camera and it has taken over the internet.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing his popular scissor-printed denim pants with a black tee and jacket. With his mask, he also wore dapper sunglasses completing the look. He carried a bag on his shoulder on his way to the departure terminal.

 

Like everyone else, SRK took stood for his security process. But unlike most, the actor shook hands with the officer performing his duty before he walked into the airport, it was indeed an 'Awww' moment.

Shah Rukh has many films lined up and fans are excited to see him back on the big screens after years. He will be soon seen in 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, he has 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in his pipeline. 

He will likely make a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' and Salman Khan's 'Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali.'

 

Shah Rukh Khan

