Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan spotted outside his house amid Aryan Khan's controversy

Paparazzi on Monday spotted Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan outside his Mumbai's residence. The starkid was seen coming out of a car and rushing into a building.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s youngest son AbRam Khan spotted outside his house amid Aryan Khan&#039;s controversy
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar's Aryan Khan's bail hearing has been deferred for hearing by a special Mumbai court on October 13. Aryan was detained and later arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after the seizure of banned drugs on a cruise ship during a raid. While Aryan and other accused continue to remain under the custody, paparazzi on Monday spotted Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan outside his Mumbai residence for the first time in days. 

This is the first time that a member of Khan family has been spotted after Aryan Khan's arrest. Earlier, a video had gone viral on the internet, claiming how Aryan's mother Gauri Khan was inconsolable and broke down after Aryan was denied bail and sent to 14-day custody. However, it wasn't clearly visible if the person sitting inside the car was Gauri or not. 

In a video shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani, AbRam can be seen stepping out of his car. He was dressed in a black and white outfit and carried a bottle in his hand. He rans inside the building as soon as he notices the paps. Take a look at the video below: 

Meanwhile, the video has enraged the netizens who flocked to the comment section and urged to leave the child alone. 

