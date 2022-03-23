Shanaya Kapoor's aqua blue bikini pic in the pool takes internet by storm!

New Delhi: Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's stunning daughter Shanaya is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The gorgeous Kapoor girl, who has a solid social media presence recently dropped a sizzling aqua bikini picture.

Shanaya Kapoor looked super hot in her latest pool picture donning a one-shoulder bikini. Many celebrities including her mom Maheep, Bhavana Pandey among others heaped praises on her. Take a look here:

She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film titled ‘Bedhadak’. It is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. The young star kid is uber fashionable and sets style statements with her outfits.

Shanaya, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best buddies, and their pictures together break the internet in split seconds. While Ananya has already entered the movie business and Shanaya on her way, fans are wondering if Suhana Khan will join the bandwagon soon?