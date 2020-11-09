Shatrughan Sinha's niece Preeta 'closely associated' with Kamala Harris - Here's how

Veteran-actor politician Shatrughan Sinha recently revealed that his niece worked closely with US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan Sinha congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their victory in the US elections and further revealed that his elder brother's daughter Preeta and her team have been "very closely associated" with Kamala Harris.

"Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also, we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos!" read the actor-politician's tweet.

He then attached a photo of Preeta with Kamala Harris, "Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr Lakhan Sinha, who along with her young team, has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting. Promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!"

Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, has Tamil origin from her mother's side. She will be the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.