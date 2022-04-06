हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill proudly shows off ‘mera pind… mere khet’- Watch!

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown.

Shehnaaz Gill proudly shows off ‘mera pind… mere khet’- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor shared a Reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor, dressed in a pink-and-purple salwar kameez.

 

Then she jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song.

"Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip.

Fans showered Shehnaaz with compliments in the comments section.

"Old sana is back," a social media user wrote.

"Good to see her enjoying alot. always be like this sana," another added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'. 

 

