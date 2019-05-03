Shilpa Shetty enjoys dinner date with family in Juhu—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty might be missing from the film scene since long but her pictures and videos still go viral. The stunning actress defies age and often leaves us impressed with her stunning outfits.

Shilpa was snapped on a family dinner date at Juhu recently along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The actress looked gorgeous in a red pant-suit while her hubby and son wore casuals.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009, and were blessed with Viaan on May 21, 2012. The couple celebrated their 9th anniversary in the Maldives last year and Shilpa shared pictures her vacay on social media. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fanbase hooked by her regular uploads.

She believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and is into yoga and fitness. After all, how can you get that perfectly toned body without a proper diet and workout schedule.

On the work front, Shilpa is seen as a judge on season 3 of kids dance reality show 'Super Dancer'. Director Anurag Basu and ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor are also on the judges' panel.