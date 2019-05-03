close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty enjoys dinner date with family in Juhu—Pics

Shilpa was snapped on a family dinner date at Juhu recently along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty enjoys dinner date with family in Juhu—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty might be missing from the film scene since long but her pictures and videos still go viral. The stunning actress defies age and often leaves us impressed with her stunning outfits.

Shilpa was snapped on a family dinner date at Juhu recently along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The actress looked gorgeous in a red pant-suit while her hubby and son wore casuals.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009, and were blessed with Viaan on May 21, 2012. The couple celebrated their 9th anniversary in the Maldives last year and Shilpa shared pictures her vacay on social media. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fanbase hooked by her regular uploads.

She believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and is into yoga and fitness. After all, how can you get that perfectly toned body without a proper diet and workout schedule.

On the work front, Shilpa is seen as a judge on season 3 of kids dance reality show 'Super Dancer'. Director Anurag Basu and ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor are also on the judges' panel.

Tags:
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty HusbandRaj KundraShilpa Shetty family
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha makes heads turn at the airport, nails the ethnic look—Pics

Must Watch

PT52S

Deshhit: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Amethi tomorrow