Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor goes on a different ‘adventure’ with brother Siddhanth, see pic

Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth recently stepped out of their home for "groceries adventure", as described by her.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth recently stepped out of their home for "groceries adventure", as described by her, amid the lockdown. The brother-sister duo have shared a selfie from a departmental store in which they went to buy stuff amid the lockdown. They wore face masks and gloves as preventive measures and posed while shopping.

“Groceries adventure with my bhaiya,” read Shraddha’s caption for the post while Siddhanth said, “It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling... stay safe all and ... when you are with someone at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a mask.. for your safety and others around.”

Take a look at their picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha and Siddhanth are children of actor Shakti Kapoor. Siddhanth is also an actor. He has been part of films such as ‘Ugly’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Bombairiya’, ‘Paltan’, ‘Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship’ and ‘Haseena Parkar’, headlined by Shraddha.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’, has a Luv Ranjana film coming up.

