Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Her Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Rahul Mody

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor made headlines after she had a cute banter with writer Rahul Mody and confirmed her relationship with him. Ever since then, there is a strong rumours about her wedding. At the trailer launch of Stree 2 the actress was quizzed about her wedding plans with Rahul Mody and she had an amusing reply, " Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like).

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and shared the cute picture with Rahul Mopdy and said " Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapas de de yaar". The fans were thrilled to see the Insta post of Shraddha as this is the first time she made her relationship official on the public platform.

Shraddha and Rahul reportedly started dating during the shooting of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Shraddha and Rahul haven't shied away from being photographed together by the paparazzi. After Shraddha's latest reaction to her wedding with him, fans are waiting to see her as a beautiful bride.