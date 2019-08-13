Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli: A look back at their happy times

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari's second marriage with Abhinav Kohli has hit the bottom of the rock. The actress lodged a complaint against her husband at police station accusing him of outraging her daughter Palak Tiwari's modesty by allegedly making some obscene remarks on her.

Palak, 19, is Shweta's daughter from her first marriage with Bhojpuri actor Raja Choudhary.

As per a SpotboyE.com, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress visited the Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali on Sunday along with her daughter Palak and mother and accused her husband of passing some obscene comments, showing vulgar photos to her and slapping her.

Reports of trouble in Shweta and Abhinav had first surfaced last year when it was reported that the two had been living separately. However, Shweta later released a statement claiming everything was fine between the two.

Shweta and Abhinav first met on the sets of their television serial 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui' in 2009. They became friends and soon got romantically involved. At this time, their families also got very close to each other. When Shweta participated in 'Bigg Boss 4', she opened up about her relationship with Abhinav. In 2013, the duo got hitched to each other in an extremely private ceremony.

Here, we take a look back at the happy moments the once adorable couple shared together.

Earlier too, Shweta had a bad experience with her first marriage with Raja Choudhary. Shweta married Raja in 1998 and after staying with him for nine years, filed for a divorce in 2007. Shweta had accused Raja of domestic violence and had complained how he used to beat her on a daily basis.

She is best known for portraying Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and winning 'Bigg Boss 4'.