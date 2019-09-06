close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

Siblings mock Kylie Jenner over her billionaire status

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner says her siblings sometimes give her a hard time on her 'billionaire' status.

Siblings mock Kylie Jenner over her billionaire status

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner says her siblings sometimes give her a hard time on her 'billionaire' status.

In a sneak peek of an episode of "Ellen DeGeneres Show", Kylie, who was named as the world's youngest billionaire last year, shared that her siblings sometimes pull her leg due to her financial status, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

In the video, DeGeneres is seen asking Kylie what her siblings think of her billion-dollar status.

To this, she responded: "Um, it's only when we we're in a group chat talking about we should go on a trip. 'Kylie, are you gonna pay for it?' But they're all really proud of me, for sure."

Kylie, 22, is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kylie's was with her mother Kris, who interjected: "No, they don't really."

The make-up mogul also opened up about her daughter Stormi, calling her the "perfect mix" of her partner -- rapper Travis Scott -- and herself.

Tags:
Kylie JennerEllen DeGeneres ShowKim Kardashian
Next
Story

We underestimate power of background score: Neha Bhasin

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon: PM Modi to be present at ISRO headquarters