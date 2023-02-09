Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Look Stunning in Red as They Arrive in Delhi, Actor's Henna of 'Ki' Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7.

Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared clips of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helping Kiara to come out. Later, the couple was spotted in Delhi in stunning red outfits and fans cannot get over it.

The new bride can be seen wearing a gorgeous red suit with sindoor on her forehead and pink wedding bangles. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome in a red and white kurta pyjama that he paired with a stunning shawl. While the actor waved at the paps, his mehendi of 'Ki,' his bride's initials caught the eyes of the paps and the pictures are now going viral.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.