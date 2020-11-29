Singer Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Shweta Aggarwal on this date!

Mumbai: News of singer and popular host Aditya Narayan tying the knot has been doing rounds for some time now, with the singer and his family confirming it as well. In a latest development, the date of Aditya’s wedding to long-time partner, Shweta Aggarwal has finally been out.

In an interview to an entertainment website, Spotboye.com, the singer revealed that he is all set to marry his love on December 1. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding will be a small affair.

“We’re getting married on December 1. Because of COVID-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of COVID. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite,” Aditya told the website.

Talking about his and Shweta’s long-term relationship, Aditya said, “It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each other for twelve years and we’ve been dating for ten years. No surprises as far as knowing each other well goes.”

The ‘Indian Idol’ host had recently shared a post on Instagram officially announcing his wedding to his ‘soulmate’.

Aditya and Shweta made their acting debut in 2010 with ‘Shaapit’. Aditya is a popular host who has been seen in shows like ‘Indian Idol’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He recently appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.