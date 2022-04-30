हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taz Stereo Nation dies

Singer Taz of Stereo Nation fame dies of liver failure at 54, Bally Sagoo, Jay Sean, Amaal Mallik mourn demise!

Taz, who was also known as Johnny Zee, was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996.

Singer Taz of Stereo Nation fame dies of liver failure at 54, Bally Sagoo, Jay Sean, Amaal Mallik mourn demise!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular 90s singer Taz aka Tarsame Singh Saini of Stereo Nation fame has succumbed to liver failure. Initial reports suggest he slipped into a coma and was battling health issues. He was 54. 

Taz is known for delivering superhit songs including Nachenge Saari Raat, Daroo Vich Pyar, Pyar Ho Gaya and Gallan Gorian in the 90s. He had a massive fan following and he rose to fame for his unique voice and foot-tapping numbers.

Many singers and musicians mourned his untimely demise. Bally Sagoo took to Twitter and shared a picture with Taz writing: "RIP brother @tazstereonation You will truly be missed." #TazStereoNation 

Amaal Mallik wrote: RIP you legend #TazStereoNation 

Singer Jay Sean also offered condolences and wrote on Instagram. "So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother."

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback picture with Taz and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ‪@tazstereonation‬ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz. God Bless you @tazstereonation."

Taz, who was also known as Johnny Zee, was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He has been credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. His first hit came in 1989 with the album "Hit the Deck". 

He went on to produce many albums in the 1990s and early 2000s, however, his most successful album to date is Slave II Fusion, released in 2000, which includes many of his most well-known hit songs including "Pyar Ho Gaya", "Nachenge Saari Raat", and "Gallan Gorian".

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Taz Stereo Nation diesTaz diesTaz of Stereo Nation deadTarsame Singh Saini diesTarsame Singh Saini dead
