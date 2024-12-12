Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2830960https://zeenews.india.com/people/sobhita-dhulipala-cannot-stop-blushing-as-she-makes-her-first-appearance-with-hubby-naga-chaitanya-2830960.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Cannot Stop Blushing As She Makes Her First Appearance With Hubby Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita and Chay make first appearance as man and wife as they attend Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding in Mumbai.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala Cannot Stop Blushing As She Makes Her First Appearance With Hubby Naga Chaitanya (Image: @snehzala/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya stole the spotlight with their first public appearance as a married couple at Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 11.

The newlyweds turned heads with their stylish looks and endearing chemistry, leaving fans in awe.

Sobhita looked radiant in a golden-green ensemble, while Naga complemented her in a sleek black outfit. Their warm smiles and gracious demeanor charmed the photographers, who congratulated them on their recent wedding.

Sobhita, blushing at the attention, shared a few candid moments with the media, while Naga displayed his chivalry by waiting patiently for her solo photoshoot, earning admiration for their couple goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

The duo tied the knot on December 4 in a grand traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Anurag Kashyap, who shares a long-standing bond with Sobhita was one of the special guests at their wedding. For the unaware Anurag launched her career in Bollywood with Raman Raghav 2.0 and later working with her in Ghost Stories.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
DNA Video
DNA: AI in HR! Your Social Media Is Being Watched
DNA Video
DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK