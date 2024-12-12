Sobhita Dhulipala Cannot Stop Blushing As She Makes Her First Appearance With Hubby Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya stole the spotlight with their first public appearance as a married couple at Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 11.

The newlyweds turned heads with their stylish looks and endearing chemistry, leaving fans in awe.

Sobhita looked radiant in a golden-green ensemble, while Naga complemented her in a sleek black outfit. Their warm smiles and gracious demeanor charmed the photographers, who congratulated them on their recent wedding.

Sobhita, blushing at the attention, shared a few candid moments with the media, while Naga displayed his chivalry by waiting patiently for her solo photoshoot, earning admiration for their couple goals.

The duo tied the knot on December 4 in a grand traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Anurag Kashyap, who shares a long-standing bond with Sobhita was one of the special guests at their wedding. For the unaware Anurag launched her career in Bollywood with Raman Raghav 2.0 and later working with her in Ghost Stories.