Mumbai: As actor Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today, his sister Soha shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Tum Mile' actor dropped a series of pictures from the birthday celebration of her brother. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram."

In the first picture, the sister-brother duo is seen enjoying the birthday cake while sitting on the floor. Soha and Saif looked cute as they posed for the camera. In the next couple of pictures, the birthday boy who looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama is seen celebrating with his family including his lovely wife Kareena Kapoor, kids- Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh.

Saif`s sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were also present for the cake cutting. In the last image, the boys gang including Saif, Ibrahim and Kunal were seen engrossed in some serious conversation as they sit on the floor.

Saif is a doting father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim with his first wife Amrita Singh and Taimur and Jeh with Kareena Kapoor.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has been in the Hindi film industry for almost three decades. Over the span of his career, the actor has proved that he can ace all genres of roles. Right from comedy, romance and action to even turning into a villain on the silver screen, he has done it all. He made his debut in the film industry with Yash Chopra directorial 'Parampara' alongside Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired from the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. He is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.