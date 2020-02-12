हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soha Ali Khan sets #coupleGoals before Valentine's Day

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan has lent her voice to an audiobook titled "#coupleGoals" ahead of Valentine's Day.

"It was really fun narrating a story with Storytel, (I am) very eager to know how much people enjoy it. Audiobooks, I see are more and more encouraging millennials to consume literature," said Soha.

"Love is a beautiful feeling and a lot of times, people end up taking each other for granted. '#couplegoals' is also about one such couple and how they rediscover love," added the wife of actor Kunal Kemmu.

This is a story about a couple, Anish and Neha who have been married for a few years. Although initially, they were head over heels in love with each other, as time went by, love seemed to fizzle out of their relationship. Visiting a wedding in a beautiful destination brings back those old memories. It is a story about how two people rediscover love.

"#coupleGoals" by author Gajra Kottary, releases on February 14 on Storytel, which is an audiobook application where one gets unlimited access to stories anytime anywhere.

 

Soha Ali KhanValentine's DayKunal Kemmu
