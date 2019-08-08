Sometimes way to reach success is to celebrate failure: Anupam Kher

close

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared the key to success and says sometimes the best way to reach it is to celebrate failure.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared the key to success and says sometimes the best way to reach it is to celebrate failure.

Anupam on Thursday morning tweeted: "We make big things out of our failures. But sometimes the best way to reach success is to celebrate failure. My life journey is a perfect example of that."

Anupam is the recipient of two National Film Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. 

He is known for his work in Hindi films like "Saaransh", "Ram Lakhan", "Lamhe", "Khel", "Darr", "Daddy", "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara" and "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge".

Anupam has also appeared in international films such as the Golden Globe-nominated "Bend It Like Beckham", Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning "Lust", "Caution" and David O. Russell's Oscar-winning "Silver Linings Playbook".

He received a BAFTA nomination for his supporting role in 'The Boy with the Topknot'.

