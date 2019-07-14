Sonakshi Sinha's new gym jam is Badshah's record-breaking 'Paagal'. What's yours?

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is 'skipping that lazy Sunday vibe today' by listening to rapper Badshah's new song 'Paagal', which is now the most-viewed video on YouTube.

Sonakshi Instagrammed a video of herself working out by skipping and wrote, "'Skippin' that lazy Sunday vibe today... you? How you like my new gym jam @badboyshah?"

We must say, Sonakshi is giving some major fitness goals on the weekend! Take a look:

Badshah's 'Paagal' released two days ago. The song garnered over 75 million views in just one day. The record was previously held by South Korean band BTS. Their song 'Boy With Luv', featuring Halsey had received close to 75 million views on YouTube in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Badshah is also making his acting debut with Sonakshi's 'Khandaani Shafakhana'.

'Khandaani Shafakhana' is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film hits the screens on August 2.