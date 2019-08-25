Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor's promo video takes a dig at teleshopping ads- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has dropped a new promo from her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The promo takes a hilarious dig at the teleshopping ads.

Sharing the promo, Sonam wrote, "The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach

NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27."

The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27.#TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/8oIWiVw9ia@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 24, 2019

The promo has been inspired by ads selling lucky charms and bracelets to ward off evil eyes. Actor Pankaj Dheer of Mahabharata fame pitches the 'Zoya Kawach' to the viewers. He can be heard saying that the product exudes 'good luck rays' at the speed of 600 mbps.

'The Zoya Factor' revolves around the life of Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, whom she meets through his job. Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the male lead opposite Sonam in the film.

'The Zoya Factor' is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is all set to hit the screens on September 20.