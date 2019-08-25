close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor's promo video takes a dig at teleshopping ads- Watch

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has dropped a new promo from her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The promo takes a hilarious dig at the teleshopping ads.

Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor&#039;s promo video takes a dig at teleshopping ads- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has dropped a new promo from her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The promo takes a hilarious dig at the teleshopping ads.

Sharing the promo, Sonam wrote, "The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach
NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27."

The promo has been inspired by ads selling lucky charms and bracelets to ward off evil eyes. Actor Pankaj Dheer of Mahabharata fame pitches the 'Zoya Kawach' to the viewers. He can be heard saying that the product exudes 'good luck rays' at the speed of 600 mbps.

'The Zoya Factor' revolves around the life of  Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, whom she meets through his job. Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the male lead opposite Sonam in the film.

'The Zoya Factor' is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. 

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is all set to hit the screens on September 20. 

Tags:
Sonam KapoorThe Zoya Akhtarzoya kawachDulquer Salmaan
Next
Story

'Black Panther' sequel to come out in 2022

Must Watch

PT7M18S

Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat today