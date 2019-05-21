Sonam Kapoor unveils Chopard's Garden of Kings collection at Cannes in breathtaking neon gown—Pics

New Delhi: The desi fashionista and stunner of an actress Sonam Kapoor is making waves at Cannes this year with her power dressing. The actress is known for her sartorial choices and on her Day 2 at the French Riviera, she looked breathtaking in a custom made Ashi Studio gown.

Sonam is styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor who has also suggested her sister some of the best picks in the fashion circuit. Rhea shared her look on Instagram with ravishing pictures from Cannes where this morning she unveiled the Chopard garden.

Check it out:

Sonam also shared her look on social media.

The actress has donned a blush red Maison Valentino, Elie Saab and custom made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations so far at the Cannes Film Festival. Each of her looks has been well-received by the fans on social media.

Cannes Film Festival is an annual movie festival held in France, which previews new films, including documentaries from all around the world. This is the 72nd Cannes festival which began from May 14 and will last till 25th of this month.

Many desi beauties made their presence felt this year. Global star Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and telly beauty Hina Khan rocked the Cannes red carpet so far.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan landed at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya by her side. She made her first stunning presence at the red carpet in a golden metallic mermaid-like gown. The kaleidoscopic chrome gown was by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji.