Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan praise Mumbai dance group

Mumbai: Actors Sonam K Ahuja and Varun Dhawan have praised Mumbai-based dance group V.Unbeatable, who got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show "America's Got Talent".

Varun, who has performed with the group at the Wagah border, shared the dance routine which V.Unbeatable performed on the show, judged by Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell.

"Got a chance to dance with this team at the Wagah border for ‘Street Dancer 3'. They are unbelievable," tweeted Varun.

Sonam also shared the video and wrote: "This is beyond amazing. They've come such a long way and are loaded with talent!"

The group, which comprises of 28 members aged between 12-27, danced to the Bollywood number "Malhaari" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer "Bajirao Mastani", during their audition round in "America's Got Talent".

 

