Pooja Hegde

South actress Pooja Hegde shines bright in a mustard frill saree, bags award - See pics

Spotted at the awards function with top actor Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde donned a bright orange saree paired up with a golden embroidered blouse looking like a stunner.

South actress Pooja Hegde shines bright in a mustard frill saree, bags award - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Pooja Hegde looked breathtakingly beautiful and elegant in a saree she wore to attend an award function. She bagged an award for Ala Vaikanthapuramaloo at the Sakshi Awards function. 

She took to her social media to share a candid moment she had with her award. The actress shared, "When you woke up at 4am to do your job but there was an award at the end of it… #goodnightnow #sakshiawards #allswellthatendswell" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Spotted at the awards function with top actor Allu Arjun, the actress donned a bright orange saree paired up with a golden embroidered blouse looking like a stunner.

The actress recently wrapped up her Pan-India film, RadheShyam opposite Prabhas and also has Bhaijaan with Salman Khan with the pipeline with Cirkus. Her countrywide lineup also includes Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor along with Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

 

Tags:
Pooja Hegdepooja hegde picsAllu ArjunSouth actressAla Vaikanthapuramaloo
