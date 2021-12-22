Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes internet by storm, fans marvel at uncanny resemblance: PICS

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi’s lookalike, vlogger Dipali Choudhary, is trending on the internet. Netizens are amazed at their striking resemblance, helping Dipali gain more than 30 thousand followers on Instagram. The vlogger also creates various reels on Sridevi’s hit movie dialogues, reminding the latter’s fans of her spectacular screen presence.

Check out some popular reels created by Dipali:

Last week, Sridevi’s husband film producer Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared photos with his late wife on his social media handle. Boney shared three separate posts for his beloved wife. “My heart” read the caption of one of his posts.

In the picture, Boney and Sridevi are sitting hand in hand and are all smiles for the camera. The actress is wearing a black leather coat, red muffler and sunglasses in the picture. Boney is dressed in a casual white t-shirt and aviator sunglasses.

Known as the ‘female superstar’ Sridevi died suddenly due to an accident in Dubai on February 24, 2018, where she was attending a wedding with her husband. She is survived by Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor is father of two more children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. They are actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor.