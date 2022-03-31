Sunny Kaushal reveals what parjai ji Katrina Kaif brought to their family, know here!

New Delhi: After staying hush-hush about their relationship, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their fans go weak in the knees when they got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family and close friends. Vicky and Katrina’s family members also took to their social media accounts to welcome a new member in their respective families. Now, Vicky’s younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, opened up about his ‘parjai ji’ and what she has brought into the Kaushal family.

“It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded,” he told ETimes.

Sunny also shared that before he knew Katrina, he would get overwhelmed by her star status. “But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being," he added.

When asked about Katrina Kaif's first halwa ceremony, Sunny shared, "I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty."

Katrina and Vicky shared the news of their wedding with identical posts that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Kat also celebrated her first Christmas, Lohri and Holi with Vicky. In fact, the entire Kaushal family celebrated Holi together. Sharing photos of the same, Katrina had captioned the post, “Happy holi”.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has ‘Mili’ with Janhvi Kapoor.