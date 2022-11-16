topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNNY LEONE CHEATING CASE

Sunny Leone cheating case: Kerala HC stays proceedings against actress

Sunny Leone Cheating Case Update: The crime branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:05 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sunny Leone cheating case: Kerala HC stays proceedings against actress

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings in the breach of contract case registered against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and two others by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.

Justice Ziyad Rahman stayed the proceedings considering the plea filed by the actress seeking to quash the FIR filed against her by the crime branch for allegedly breaching terms of a contract supposedly entered into with a firm for a stage performance in Kozhikode four years ago. In her plea, the actress has rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee, contending that the charges would not constitute the ingredients of the alleged offences. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

She has claimed they were not involved in any crime till date. She said they were put to untold misery, irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The crime branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district. In his complaint, Kunjumohammed has alleged that Leone and others breached the contract despite receiving Rs 39 lakhs for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad.

 

Live Tv

Sunny Leone cheating caseSunny LeoneKerala HCSunny Leone picsSunny leone casesunny leone news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final