Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED interrogates national-level billiards player over drug chat linked to Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated a national-level billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar over his alleged WhatsApp chat about drugs. A retrieved WhatsApp conversation from actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's mobile has revealed that she and Rishabh were part of a WhatsApp group during a wedding ceremony in Udaipur and the chats show that he had called someone to buy drugs.

The ED questioned Rishabh over his drug chat and financial angle for eight hours. However, he denied about dealing in drugs.

According to sources, a few more people were in contact with Rishabh and they are under ED scanner and he might again be called for questioning.

Meanwhile, a Goa-based hotelier named Gaurav Arya is also being grilled by the ED over his alleged WhatsApp chat on drugs with Rhea.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Gaurav Arya, the actress' talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

The ED investigation had revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat.

Rhea and Gaurav's messages about drug consumption hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's death case.

The NCB, hence, is investigating the drug angle in the case. On Tuesday, the agency conducted multiple raids in Mumbai based on information related to drug supply and arrested a drug peddler.